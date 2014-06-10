Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "RTD Coffee in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The local RTD coffee category continues to cater to a niche of young urban consumers who want alternative soft drinks products to stay awake and refreshed during the day. Total volume sales of RTD coffee inched up by 2% in 2013, supported by the expansion of chained convenience store networks in the Philippines. It should be noted that convenience stores are among the biggest distributors of RTD coffee. Imported brands are making their way through convenience stores, especially those that are located in business hubs. By the end of 2013, the RTD coffee category in the Philippines was worth Ps327 million.
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Competitive Landscape
Nestle Philippines Inc maintained its category leadership in RTD coffee in 2013 with an estimated value sales contribution of 75%. The company's brand Nescafe Iced Coffee remains the most popular brand among consumers, benefiting from the strong foothold of Nescafe in instant coffee. Compared with other brands, Nescafe has a mid-range price and has a wide range of flavours.
Industry Prospects
RTD coffee will remain a niche in soft drinks in the forecast period. By the end of 2018, total constant value sales are projected at Ps388 million, and the total volume CAGR will be 3%. The consumption of RTD coffee will be limited to urban consumers, especially teens and young adults who buy these products to try out something new. The expansion of major convenience store chains Ministop and 7-Eleven can help in making these products more available in key cities. However, the lack of advertising campaigns and promotional efforts from manufacturers to push these products in the local market will contribute to the sluggish growth.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the RTD Coffee industry in Philippines with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the RTD Coffee industry in Philippines, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The RTD Coffee in Philippines market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of RTD Coffee in Philippines?
- What are the major brands in Philippines?
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