RTD Tea in Russia - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "RTD Tea in Russia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The volume and value growth rates recorded in 2011 and 2012 were significantly lower than the corresponding growth rates in 2010. Following a very strong sales period due to extremely hot summer conditions in 2010, RTD tea reported very moderate performances in the two ensuing years, increasing in volume terms by 1% and 3%, respectively. The growth experienced in 2010 was much higher than the 1% CAGR for the review period and therefore, achieving a further increase was very challenging for...
Euromonitor International's RTD Tea in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea, Still RTD Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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