Fast Market Research recommends "RTD Tea in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- RTD tea experienced good growth in 2013, although from a relatively low base compared to other soft drinks categories. While the winter lasted for a long time into 2013, very hot months followed up, enabling growth in RTD tea sales. This type of drink is very much perceived as rehydrating and as a more refreshing alternative to a cup of tea, hence its higher sales in the summer months. Although 2012 recorded very decent growth of 2% in volume terms, warmer months in 2013 helped the category go a bit further and helped volume sales grow by close to 3%.
Competitive Landscape
Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd retained its leadership position in 2013 thanks to the Lipton Ice Tea brand, available in the following flavours, in order of consumers' preference: Lemon, peach and mango. The company holds a retail value share of 75% and a 80% retail volume share.
Industry Prospects
Retail sales of RTD tea are expected to see a 2% CAGR in both volume and constant value terms over the forecast period. As sales are rather low in absolute terms, this will not represent a major market shift. Prices are expected to remain stable in constant terms, which could also contribute to consumers being more willing to try RTD tea.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the RTD Tea industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the RTD Tea industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The RTD Tea in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of RTD Tea in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What flavors of RTD Tea, like green tea, are the most popular in United Kingdom?
- Who is the consumer profile of RTD tea drinkers in United Kingdom?
- What are the key on-trade market trends for RTD Tea sales and how these are changing?
- What is the key on-trade distribution channel for United Kingdom?
- Are fountain sales available for RTD Tea in United Kingdom?
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