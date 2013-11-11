Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Cameroon - New Report Available

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Cameroon"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- In 2012, the leading players in RTDs/high-strength premixes continued to invest in event-based promotional activities to strengthen demand for their products amongst key target groups, targeting young adults, primarily women. For example, Brasseries du Cameroun and Guinness Cameroon both organised promotional events to coincide with International Women's Day (8 March), as well as games and competitions on university campuses. Guinness Cameroon was particularly active in promoting Smirnoff Ice...
Euromonitor International's RTDs/High-Strength Premixes in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: High-Strength Premixes, RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs/High-Strength Premixes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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