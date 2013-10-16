Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Japan - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- RTDs/high-strength premixes grew by 5% in total volume terms in 2012. Diversification of products is a main driver for the continuous growth of the category, allowing consumers to make the best choice in their purchasing processes. The category, which used to be mostly dominated by standard lemon- or grapefruit-flavoured chu-hi, shochu mixed with juice and cocktail RTDs until the beginning of the review period, expanded with a variety of products, ranging from high abv to low abv, low-sugar and...
Euromonitor International's RTDs/High-Strength Premixes in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: High-Strength Premixes, RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs/High-Strength Premixes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in the Netherlands
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Slovakia
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Taiwan
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Finland
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Israel
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Azerbaijan
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Lithuania
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Mexico
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Macedonia
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in Bolivia