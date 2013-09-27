Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in South Africa - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- RTD's/high-strength premixes is a "fad-driven" market, with growth being driven by manufacturers' support behind specific brands. Consumer preference for specific brands may be due to price, taste, packaging, advertising and/or image. There were a number of new launches within this category in 2012, as leading manufacturers focused on offerings that met the demand for convenience. Brands that offer consumers pre-mixed products of their favourite spirit and soft drink are a growing trend behind...
Euromonitor International's RTDs/High-Strength Premixes in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: High-Strength Premixes, RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs/High-Strength Premixes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Alcoholic Drinks in South Africa
- The Future of the Wine Market in South Africa to 2017
- Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Disposables Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Interventional Cardiology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Airway and Anesthesia Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- South Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture