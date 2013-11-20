"Russia Food & Drink Report Q4 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Russia Food & Drink Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- A recently announced decision by the monetary authorities to rein in consumer credit growth will translate into weaker-than-anticipated private expenditure beyond 2013. We already cautioned that consumer lending growth of 39.8% year on year - the average for the twelve-month period ending in May 2013 - was unsustainable, and expected it to continue falling, weighing on household spending in 2013-2014.
Headline Industry Data (local currency):
- 2013 per capita food consumption = +10.8%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +10.4%.
- 2013 beer volume sales = -1.5%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = -0.01%.
- 2013 fruit juice volume sales = +4.5%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +4.9%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +26.8%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +29.3%.
Key Company Trends
Foreign chocolate to get stronger: Establishing a foothold in Russia's chocolate industry has been a challenge for multinationals like Nestle, Mars and Mondelez International. They have come up against number of Soviet-era brands owned by companies such as United Confectioners but, although these remain popular, particularly with the older generation, younger Russians have been have been a lot more forthcoming towards foreign brands in general, which are seen to carry greater status.
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The Magnit retail machine powers on: Russia's Magnit has arguably been the single greatest retail success story in the emerging world over the past few years. It has grown its sales at a compound annual rate of 32% over the past five years - a figure that is all the more impressive given that it has not made any notable acquisitions over this period. This has been an organic growth story built on new stores launches and consistently strong same-store sales growth.
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