SalesDucks.com Announces Free Authority Resource for Sales Leaders

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Sales and new client development is at the heart of every successful business. Now, for the first time ever, a team of experienced sales professionals who are actively selling every day have joined forces to launch an authority website.



SalesDucks.com has a mandate to provide free sales advice, tips, stories and ideas to help millions around the world improve their sales performance.



The site is owned by Bob Everlanka, who boasts a successful career including Sales at Unilever, Marketing at Hertz and as Director of Sales and Marketing at Beatrice Foods and Borden.



“Whether an individual is a new sales representative, or an experienced sales leader, SalesDucks has something for them,” explains Everlanka, who is currently President of Remedy Staffing in Houston.



He continues, “The site features articles, interviews with successful sales professionals, practical advice and video tips. Our goal is to inspire, educate, support, motivate and collaborate with our audience.”



For intuitive navigation, all site content is split into subject areas that include Sales, Sales Training, Cold Calling, Prospecting Sales, Closing and Videos.



While SalesDucks.com is dedicated to the business of sales, the site’s exclusive resources span a wide range of subjects that relate to the psychology behind selling. For example, a lighthearted new article titled “22 Great Songs to Pump You Up Before a Sales Call” has quickly become a viral web hit.



All of the site’s content is created and published by a team of successful sales professionals who are passionate about sharing their experience. From Prospecting, Presenting, Saving a “Lost” Account to Closing the Deal; the site’s team has a vast range of experience across all aspects of the art of selling.



Current contributors include Bob Kuczik; Director of Sales and Marketing BookSox, Twyla Grimes; President of Grimes Placement & RecruiterBlast and Ken Courtright, President of Today’s Growth and the IncomeStore.

SalesDucks.com will continue to add seasoned voices to our team so they can share their real world sales

experience and advice.



The team is currently updating the site’s content on a weekly basis. Therefore, users are urged to check back frequently to discover what is new. Updates can also be followed via Linkedin and Twitter.



“At the end of the day, our goal is to help people get their ducks in a row, close the sale and inspire them to achieve great success in their career!” Everlanka concludes.



To get your ducks in a row today, please visit: http://www.salesducks.com



About SalesDucks.com

Owned and authored by Bob Everlanka, SalesDucks.com aims to inspire and educate sales professionals to allow their careers to excel.



Boasting an expansive range of free content and resources, SalesDucks.com works hard to assist sales representatives and leaders with their career goals.