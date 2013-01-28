"Sanitary Protection in Bulgaria" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Sanitary Protection in Bulgaria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- With the economy still recovering from the crisis and consumers in general holding lower disposable incomes than prior to the economic crisis, pricing is still a very important factor. Bulgaria had an inflation rate of only 2% at the end of 2011. This is reflected in the unit price decline of 2% in constant value terms for sanitary protection excluding intimate wipes, which limited the performance of the category as a whole.
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sanitary Protection in Austria
- Sanitary Protection in Guatemala
- Sanitary Protection in Japan
- Sanitary Protection in Poland
- Sanitary Protection in Sweden
- Sanitary Protection in Malaysia
- Sanitary Protection in Australia
- Sanitary Protection in Italy
- Sanitary Protection in Ukraine
- Sanitary Protection in Finland