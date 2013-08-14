Save Those Ducks in Duck Alive Free Game App

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Duck Alive Free is a game that calls on the player to be the brave duck to save as many eggs as you can. Your mission is to look for the eggs and bring them back to the pond safely one at a time to score points. Beware of the enemy snakes that slither around. Run away from them or shoot at them to kill. You will lose ducklings if you let the snakes get to you. Go get back your lost ducklings to regain life!



Socialmatic is pleased to announce that its inaugural games – Duck Alive Free – are now available on the iPhone and iPad via the Apple App Store.



Duck Alive Free is a game that calls on the player to be the brave duck to save as many eggs as you can. Your mission is to look for the eggs and bring them back to the pond safely one at a time to score points. Beware of the enemy snakes that slither around. Run away from them or shoot at them to kill. You will lose ducklings if you let the snakes get to you. Go get back your lost ducklings to regain life!



As you progress in the game, it will get harder and harder to complete your mission. Other traps like the fire and the cactus will appear! Avoid them or else you will lose ducklings and therefore lives. You will also face more snakes slithering in search of the duck to stop it from collecting more eggs!



Challenge yourself to see how many eggs you can collect successfully and compare your top score with that of other players in Game Center.



DUCK ALIVE FREE! is bound to keep you wanting to play more and more as succeeding to collect more eggs in the midst of different challenges becomes your mission!



Key features:

- Simple two buttons to handle; one to navigate your duck and the other to shoot your enemy snakes.

- Ducklings represent both lives and ammunition.

- Be careful of where you shoot. It can cause you to lose lives if you shoot at your own ducklings.

- Beginner level gives you the opportunity to warm up.

- More traps and more enemies to navigate as you progress through Intermediate and Expert levels.

- The more points you score, the faster the enemy snakes move to catch you!

- Log your top score and compare with other players’ top scores.

- No in-app purchases



About Socialmatic

Socialmatic is a game developer company based in Singapore. It is driven by a passion to develop games which are fun, entertaining and challenging. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. For more information visit http://www.buyza.com



Website URL:

App Download Link: http://www.buyza.com/duckalivefree



Business Address:

20 Maxwell Road, #09-17,Maxwell House, Singapore 069113