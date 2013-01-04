Say 'I Do' with the New Range of Wedding Bands by Wedding Bands World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- WeddingBandsWorld.com is an online store that provides the most special wedding bands for the most special day of your life. The exquisite and gorgeous new ranges of women’s wedding bands are mirror images of love and adoration between spouses.



That is why; WeddingBandsWorld.com has come up with ‘his and her wedding bands sets’ wherein buyers can select from the range that includes various wedding ring sets which are diamond cut wedding ring sets, two tone wedding ring sets, handmade wedding ring sets and diamond wedding ring sets, etc. amongst others.



WeddingBandsWorld.com has also come up with many choices with encrusted diamonds evaluated on for criteria; color, cut carat and clarity. The online store offers bands in both 14k and 18k gold along with platinum and palladium wedding bands. You can choose from yellow, white or rose gold, depending on your favorite shades. All the wedding bands are designed keeping budgetary requirements from customers in mind.



The quality of each and every wedding band is trustable and meets your exact specifications, proportions and grades you requested. All the merchandise is factory fresh and brand new and fully backed up by the store.



The store delivers fast reliable worldwide shipping throughout the US and international destinations. Also available is the 100% money back guarantees with the store’s 30 day Return Policy in case you are not satisfied with the purchase.



About WeddingBandsWorld.com

WeddingBandsWorld.com designs and manufactures an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and Palladium wedding rings and women’s wedding bands. Located in the heart of the Diamond District in New York City, they have a manufacturing facility that sells all the rings to customer they need for the occasion. They are one of the best online wedding bands' sellers in the US with a remarkable selection.



To Know or to buy please visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com