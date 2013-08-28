Select Car Insurance Companies Helps Users Find the Best Car Insurance Companies

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Car insurance is important but so many people these days focus on getting the lowest deal instead of getting the best provider, meaning drivers pay an incrementally lower price for a vastly inferior quality of cover. Select Car Insurance Companies ensure that those looking for the best providers at affordable rates get just that, with affordability being one of many factors included in their rating system, which can now be searched by Americans nationwide simply by entering their zip code.



The software is embedded on the company home page uses the zip code entered anonymously by the user to rank the best eight car insurance companies in the area with the most competitive rates, while still providing a service quality rated excellent or outstanding by their existing customers.



By supporting a local matching system, individuals will get tailored results dependent on their location, supporting regional providers who do an outstanding job but keep premiums low by not investing in gaudy national advertising campaigns.



Select Car Insurance Companies also allow users to search by types of car insurance coverages in order to make sure they are only paying for what they need from their provider. Their blog regularly explains the various types of cover so that readers can make informed choices.



A spokesperson for Select Car Insurance Companies explained, “The new algorithm uses our extensive database to match top rated providers with customers from their area. When customers enter their zipcode they instantly get the benefit of our thorough and exhaustive review process to receive the best rated companies. We rate them based on how comprehensive their provision of cover is, how affordable it is, their standard of customer service and a number of factors. This leads to an accurate side by side comparison of who is truly the best provider. This comprehensive approach makes sure that our users will always get the best service possible.”



About Select Car Insurance Companies

Select Car Insurance Companies is designed specifically for drivers in the United States. It enables car insurance consumers to quickly find the top rated auto insurance companies. Since the best car insurers vary from state to state, drivers have to enter their Zip Code to access the best and the cheapest providers near them. For more information, please visit: http://selectcarinsurancecompanies.com/