Sets/Kits in Denmark - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sets/Kits in Denmark", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Sets/kits had value growth of 3% in 2011 to reach DKr119 million. Sales were driven by consumers looking for good value choosing sets/kits, as these competitively-priced products offered consumers a way to save money, or at least gain an extra product in addition to the original product. Frequent new product launches also stimulated growth. A large number of new sets/kits were launched with attractive packaging that attracted consumer interest. A small average unit price increase also benefited...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Games Software in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Gardening & Outdoor Living in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Games Software in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Gardening & Outdoor Living in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Home Improvement & Gardening Supplies Retailers in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing & Footwear in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Orphan Diseases - Patient Numbers in Ovarian Cancer Trials Exceed Other Orphan Diseases in Oncology