Business Coach Shawn Chhabra Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress for Book, "The Winning Way"

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Author and entrepreneur Shawn Chhabra has joined a select group of leading business experts from around the world, along with best-selling author and speaker, Brian Tracy, to co-write the forthcoming book titled, The Winning Way: The World's Leading Entrepreneurs and Professionals Share How They are Winning in Life and Business and You Can Too! Nick Nanton, Esq. along with business partner, JW Dicks, Esq., the leading agents to Celebrity Experts® worldwide, recently signed a publishing deal with each of these authors to contribute their expertise to the book, which will be released under their CelebrityPress™ imprint.



Shawn Chhabra is a successful entrepreneur, educator, business coach and marketing executive who resides in Saint Louis, MO. He holds both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree, and places great emphasis on a solid education. Shawn has leveraged his educational background to become an author, coach, mentor, and curriculum creator for several online institutions.



Shawn has worked within several industries including food, clothing, retail, IT, and holistic health. He is a big believer in healthy living, and has put this concept into play with his work directly. He is very in tune with practicing what he preaches, and often writes about his life experiences to enrich the lives of others.



CelebrityPress™ describes The Winning Way:



"By definition, winning means that you competed and you came out ahead. Human nature requires us to compete in order to survive. Therefore, winning and survival have the element of success in common. To ascend to a winning position, you need a goal, a desire to achieve it, and the qualities of discipline, perseverance and action to attain it.



Having your goal and setting yourself up to achieve your goal is the first step in the process. People adjust their mindset and begin to plan diligently. Goals may be as different as DNA, but methodologies have much in common. Furthermore, their plans and expectations will need adjustments as they go along. That is why the knowledge shared by the CelebrityExperts® in this book will be of importance to the readers.



The advice and suggestions of these CelebrityExperts® are based on their experiences – both their accomplishments and their shipwrecks. The knowledge they share will allow the readers to make plans that can propel you in the right direction. That is the function of a mentor – to guide the readers where they are going and to advise what to avoid."



The royalties from this project will be given to Entrepreneur’s International Foundation, a not for profit organization dedicated to creating unique launch campaigns to raise money and awareness for charitable causes. The book is tentatively scheduled for release in June 2014.



Learn more about Shawn Chhabra at http://shawnchhabra.com/ and http://www.mediaauthorityshawnchhabra.com/



About Shawn Chhabra

A Man Who Wants To Reach Others Through His Passions



Shawn has always wanted to reach people through education. He brings his vast expertise of business and holistic practices to his coaching and publishing business. Shawn believes in treating his clients like they are his brothers and sisters—this is modeled after his favorite Sanskrit saying: “the world is one family.”



Shawn is featured as one of the America’s PremierExperts® at http://www.americaspremierexperts.com/directory/shawn-chhabra.php.



Contact:

Matt Collins

Dicks and Nanton Celebrity Branding Agency®

800-980-1626

Matt@DNAgency.com