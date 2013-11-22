Should a Person Take Garcinia Cambogia Before or After Meals? Stacey Spencer Answers This Burning Question That Bothers Consumers

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Garcinia cambogia is a tropical species of the Garcinia plant. Its scientific name is Garcinia gummi-gutta. It is also popularly known as gambooge, assam fruit, Malabar tamarind, kudam puli, vadakkan puli, brindall berry and brindleberry. Its look is similar to a small pumpkin which is pale yellow to green in color. It is full of fibers, minerals, vitamins and various other healthy nutrients which are required by the body. It is very popular for Ayurvedic medicine and for losing weight. It is also used to preserve various types of foods and is also used for preparing specific food delicacy.



Before consuming Garcinia Cambogia one should know how much amount of it should be consumed, especially if it is been consumed as weight loss supplements or any other health benefits. It is advisable to consult a doctor before consuming it. Many people think that there is no harm in taking the supplements in larger than the recommended garcinia dosage but that is not true. If the supplements are taken in larger than the recommended daily doses, it may lead to undesired side effects.



After consuming Garcinia Cambogia as a pill, it starts to dissolve in a person system immediately. At this time, the receptors which tells a person about hunger is shut down, thus it suppresses the appetite. It is very important to know the right way to have it.



Should a Person Take Garcinia Cambogia Before or After Meals?



Many professionals suggest that Garcinia Cambogia should be taken in a particular way. It should be consumed 30 minutes before having a meal. By doing this, it is fully absorbed in to the body. If it is used for suppressing the appetite then one will not have to wait until the plate is cleaned to feel full.



It is necessary to consult one’s physician before going on any weight loss plan. This also includes plans that are implemented with the use of healthy exercises and natural foods. Physicians will knows very well how much weight a person should shed in order to keep healthy. They can also recommend the types of food to eat or exercises to do to get the best results possible. The recommended dosage of Garcinia Cambogia is 1,500 to 3,000 mg of at least 50% HCA per day and taking this supplement before meals can be a great aid in a person’s weight loss journey.



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