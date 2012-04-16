Maximus Vending of Shreveport, LA Launches a New Website

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- Maximus Vending LLC, a Shreveport, LA based vendor of candy, toys and more, is excited to announce the launching of their new website, MaximusVending.com. The new website is now live and expected to updated and upgraded daily for the coming month.



MaximusVending.com was designed to allow business owners in the Shreveport - Bossier City market view and contact Maximus Vending directly to pick select free machines to have placed in their businesses. New candy and toy machines are available for immediate placement. Maximus Vending guarantees quality candy and toys, and guarantees each month the machines will be cleaned and serviced.



The new MaximusVending.com features an easy contact system, as well as live chat to allow business owners that place a new candy or toy machine to contact Maximus Vending direct and quick.



10% of all candy proceeds goes to the benefit of the Shreveport Chapter of Meals on Wheels. Maximus Vending allows the business owners the option to earn 20% on all toy machines, including the #1 toy machine in America, the All-American Chicken.



If you are interested in placing a free candy or toy machine in your Shreveport - Bossier City business, contact Maximus Vending online, or at 318-200-0298.



About Maximus Vending LLC

Maximus Vending LLC was founded in 2011 to help place high quality candy and toy products throughout the Shreveport-Bossier City market. Maximus Vending has teamed up with the Caddo Council of Aging and will donate 10% of all candy products sold to the Shreveport chapter of "Meals on Wheels". Maximus Vending currently has 16 machines on location, with 10 additional machines in stock awaiting placement.