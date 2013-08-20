Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Slovenia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Slovenian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags up
short-term concerns about the impact of continuing fiscal austerity on Slovenia's economic outlook, and the
increasing likelihood that the country will need external financial assistance to support its ailing banking
sector.
We examine how best to maximise returns in the Slovenian retail market while minimising investment risk,
and also explore the impact of decreased demand for imported goods on the part of Slovenia's major
eurozone trading partners on the Slovenian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise
returns in the short term. The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being
employed by leading players in the Slovenian retail sector as they seek to maximise the growth
opportunities offered by the local market.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139730/slovenia-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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