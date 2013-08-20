Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Slovenia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Slovenian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags up

short-term concerns about the impact of continuing fiscal austerity on Slovenia's economic outlook, and the

increasing likelihood that the country will need external financial assistance to support its ailing banking

sector.

We examine how best to maximise returns in the Slovenian retail market while minimising investment risk,

and also explore the impact of decreased demand for imported goods on the part of Slovenia's major

eurozone trading partners on the Slovenian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise

returns in the short term. The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being

employed by leading players in the Slovenian retail sector as they seek to maximise the growth

opportunities offered by the local market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139730/slovenia-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###