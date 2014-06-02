Small Business Owners Are Using Cheap Press Releases from $5 to Drive Traffic to Their Websites

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- A popular marketing and public relations company are offering small business owners a cheap press release writing service from $5 to help them gain maximum exposure.



The online marketing company has turned to Fiverr to help small business owners gain maximum exposure for the fraction of the cost they would normally pay public relation companies.



The online public relation company, which has seen how small business owners are struggling due to the worldwide economic problems, is providing their professional press release service through the Fiverr Press Release writing gig. The service is aimed at helping small business owners have the same marketing power as larger companies.



Chantelle Ellis, a spokesman for In2town who provide the Fiverr Press Release service said: “We understand that a lot of small business owners cannot afford to pay over $150 for a professional press release to be written and then pay for it to be distributed. We want all business owners to have the same marketing power and to gain the traffic to their website as their competition, and that is why we launched the Fiverr press release service.”



The Internet Marketing company cheap press release writing service has proven to be a huge hit. Not only are small business owners using the press release writing service, celebrities and large companies have also turned to the online press release writing service due to the huge success of the service.



An online press release is an important part of the companies marketing campaign. By using an online press release, business owners big and small are seeing a huge increase in traffic to their website which generate sales and exposure.



Internet marketing experts all over the world are using press releases as a cheaper way to gain online exposure and generate traffic to websites. Anyone looking to get noticed online without paying for expensive internet marketing companies should look at the Fiverr Press Release writing service with In2town that is currently be offered from just $5



The In2town Fiverr Press Release service has helped small business owners all over the world to get the attention they need to generate sales. Small business owners who are worrying about budgets for marketing campaigns and budgets to achieve higher ranking in search engines are now turning to the cheap press release service to generate traffic, sales and exposure.



For results driven online marketing campaign using press releases, please visit http://www.fiverr.com/in2town/professional-press-release-service-by-journalists and see all the services that are on offer



About Fiverr Press Release with In2town

In2town is a media organisation, which is helping small business owners get noticed online and generate exposure and traffic.