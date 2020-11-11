Smart Railways Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario Up to 2020

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Smart Railways Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Smart Railways market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Smart Railways Market: Segmentation



The global Smart Railways market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.



Device and Component



Rail Sensors

Video Surveillance Cameras

Smart Cards

Networking & Connectivity Devices (Router, Wi-Fi, Switches, etc.)

Others (Multimedia Displays)



Service



Professional Services

Cloud Services

Integration Services



System



Passenger Information System (PIS)

Railway Traffic Management System (RTMS)

Advanced Security Management System (ASMS)

Smart Ticketing System (STS)

Rail Operations Management System

Rail Communication & Networking Systems

Others (Rail Analytics System and Freight Information System)



Region



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report begins with the executive summary of the smart railways market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the smart railways market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to smart railways and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the smart railways market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



The smart railways market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end-user trends are also provided in this section.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors



This section includes the key trends directly impacting the market, along with product innovation and development trends. This section also includes promotional strategies undertaken by companies operating in the global smart railways market.



Chapter 05 – COVID-19 Impact Analysis



This chapter offers analysis on the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on factors, such as enterprise spending on smart railways, adoption of blockchain to tackle supply chain disruptions, and spending analysis on trending end-uses of smart railways like crypto-gaming and data analytics.



Chapter 06 – Global Smart Railways Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This section explains the global market value and volume analysis and forecast for the smart railways market during the forecast period. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical smart railways market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Along with this, the year-on-year growth trend analysis of the smart railways market has also been provided in this section.



Chapter 07 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the smart railways market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights forecast factors and value chain analysis of the smart railways market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in this section.



Chapter 08 – Global Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Device and Component



Based on device and component, the smart railways market is segmented into rail sensors, video surveillance cameras, smart cards, and networking and connectivity devices like router, Wi-Fi, switches, among others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis based on device and component.



Chapter 09 – Global Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Service



Based on service, the smart railways market is segmented into professional services, cloud services and integration services. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis based on service.



Chapter 10 – Global Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by System



This chapter provides various details about the smart railways market based on system, and has been classified into Passenger Information System (PIS), Railway Traffic Management System (RTMS), Advanced Security Management System (ASMS), Smart Ticketing System (STS), rail operations management system, and rail communication & networking systems, among others like rail analytics system and freight information system. In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on system.



Chapter 11 – Global Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region



This chapter explains how the Smart Railways market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on regional markets.



Chapter 12 – North America Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America smart railways market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.



Chapter 13 – Latin America Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the smart railways market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America.



Chapter 14 – Western Europe Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the smart railways market in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, and rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 – Eastern Europe Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the smart railways market in Eastern Europe countries such as Russia, Poland, and rest of Eastern Europe.



Chapter 16 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the smart railways market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region by focusing on India, China, ASEAN. Oceania, and Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan.



Chapter 17 – Japan Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter presents analysis and forecast of growth of the smart railways market in Japan.



Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa Smart Railways Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the smart railways market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East and Africa region, such as Northern Africa, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period.



Chapter 19 – Key Countries Smart Railways Market Analysis



This chapter provides analysis on smart railways market in the key countries – China, India and Brazil – considered in the market report.



Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier-wise analysis of companies and market concentration of key players in the smart railways market, along with their market share analysis.



Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the smart railways market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, key financials, product portfolio, revenue share by operating segment, and key strategies. Some of the market players featured in the report are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; ABB; Alstom S.A.; Indra Sistemas, S.A.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Bombardier Inc.; Siemens; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Alcatel-Lucent and Ansaldo STS.



Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the smart railways market report.



Chapter 23 – Research Methodology



This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the smart railways market.



