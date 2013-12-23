Smoking Tobacco in Italy - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Retail volume and current value growth rates for smoking tobacco in 2012 were both down on 2011. This was mainly due to increasing maturity and the continued decline in the total number of smokers in Italy. Nonetheless, volume and current value growth rates were still well above the respective CAGRs for the entire review period, and smoking tobacco was by far the most dynamic of the three main categories in the Italian tobacco market. This was primarily due to rapidly rising consumption of RYO...
Euromonitor International's Smoking Tobacco in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Pipe Tobacco, RYO Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Smoking Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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