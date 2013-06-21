"Snack Bars in Denmark" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Snack Bars in Denmark" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Health and wellness was the key value growth driver in snack bar sales in 2012. Snack bar brands are boosting sales by positioning granola/muesli bars, such as Wasa Crisp & Cereals launched in 2011, on the strong consumer demand for healthier snack alternatives. Plus, availability and exposure is increasing as grocery retailers are keen on meeting demand by allocating snack bars more shelf space.
Euromonitor International's Snack Bars in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Breakfast Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Fruit Bars, Granola/Muesli Bars, Other Snack Bars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
