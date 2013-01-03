"Soft Drinks in Pakistan" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Volume growth was stifled for another year as prices grew significantly across all categories. Major players focused on cost efficiency and profit maximisation and did not launch any significant new products or innovations in the market to boost growth as the outlook of the market remained dull. Value sales experienced strong growth as consumers had to pay more for the same amount of consumption. Manufacturers and importers charged higher prices as they passed on their increased costs of...
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Soft Drinks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Global Trends and Consumption Demographics in Soft and Hot Drinks
- Targeting Adult Consumer Needs in Soft Drinks
- Soft Drinks: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Soft Drinks Market in Germany