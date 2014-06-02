New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Soup in Belgium continues to be consumed as a daily meal, thanks to it being perceived as an easy-to-prepare, affordable and healthy product. According to a study by Knorr, although, in 66% of cases, soup is prepared at home, Belgian consumers still like industrial soup. Soup is perceived as healthy, which leads 83% of parents to prepare it in order to make their children eat vegetables. Consumers are increasingly demanding low-salt products exempt of added flavour, although they are not willing to trade health for taste. Due to the economic crisis, Belgian consumers are continuing to look for affordable products, although, in the soup category, they are increasingly looking for premium products.
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Competitive Landscape
Campbell Foods Belgium remains the leading player, with a 45% value share and a strengthened position in 2013, thanks to its Royco Minute Soup which lead instant soup. Unilever Belgium follows the leader with a 27% value share, thanks to the strong performance of its Knorr brand in UHT soup, canned/preserved soup and dehydrated soup. Private label rounds off the top three with a value share of 13%. Other prominent players include Iglo Belgium, New Covent Garden Soup Co and Pietercil Resta SA.
Industry Prospects
Soup in Belgium will continue to be consumed as a daily meal and to be perceived as an easy-to-prepare, affordable and healthy product. Consumers are expected to become increasingly health conscious and to therefore favour premium and fresh categories over others. Increasing trends in home cooking are expected to continue, leading consumers to cook their own soup at home or buy added-value products. Consumers are expected to increasingly demand products which are low in fat, salt and added flavour.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Soup industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Soup industry in Belgium, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Soup in Belgium market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Soup in Belgium?
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