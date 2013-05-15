"Soup in the United Kingdom" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Soup in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- With value growth of 7%, resulting in sales of GBP750 million, soup performed well in 2012, thanks to the dynamism that is characterising the category. This is helping the category to become less seasonal and less reliant on the weather, turning the product into a lunchtime choice for people at work. The 2012 positive performance was driven by new product developments and strong marketing strategies introduced by the main players.
Euromonitor International's Soup in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Soup, Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, UHT Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
