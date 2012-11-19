New Food research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Soy bean is processed into three kinds such as soy protein isolates (~90% protein), soy protein concentrates (~70% protein), and soy flour (~50% protein). Soy protein ingredients are the ideal ingredients for meat processing industry and also for infant formulations. These are equipped with a complete amino acid profile, are embraced for its health benefits, and are versatile due to its functional properties. As result of this, these are used as stabilizer, emulsifier, tenderizer, binder, gel, and thickener in food and beverage processing. Soy proteins carry all the essential amino acids. Soy is generally high in calcium and is used to treat osteoporosis. FDA has declared that soy can reduce the cholesterol level. These are also rich in fiber, polyunsaturated fats and lecithin, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin B. Soy protein ingredients are considered as environmentally friendly as these require less amount of water. These are a very good substitute to animal protein and cheaper too, hence play an essential role in animal welfare and are known to be eco-friendly.
This market is driven by the nutritive, functionally properties, and the health benefits achieved. The largest market for the soy protein ingredients is in the North American region, whereas Asia-Pacific market is predictable to register best growth opportunities. Moreover, China and India will be the fastest-growing country in global soy protein ingredients market as its strong economic growth continues. Latin America is the second fastest growing region and Brazil is the major market for soy protein ingredients. North America and European regions are expected to show moderate growth rate from 2012 to 2017.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of soy protein ingredients market. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of soy protein ingredients.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. The key players (mentioned in this report including others) of this market are DuPont-Solae (U.S.), ADM Inc. (U.S.), Solbar Ltd (Israel), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Scoular Company (U.S.), Linyi Shansong Biologicals Products Co. Ltd (China), and Shadong Sinoglory Group Co. Ltd (China).
Scope of the report
This research report categorizes the global market for soy protein ingredients on the basis of applications, types, and geography; forecasting volume and revenue and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets.
