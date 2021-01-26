New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Specialty yeast is utilized in food applications like snacks, seasoning, sauces, bakery products, ready-to-eat meat, and functional foods. Saccharomyces cerevisiae, also called baker's yeast, is the most common type of yeast used in fermentation. Yeast autolysates, yeast extracts, and dried yeast are believed to be nutritive ingredients that are used in the food processing industry for various products like nuts and cheese to enhance their taste and flavor.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Associated British Food, Lesaffre, AB Vista, Lallemand, Chr. Hansen among others



Market Drivers



The utilization of specialty yeast in maintaining the freshness of food products plays a crucial role in boosting the market growth. The demand for the global specialty yeast market is increasing due to advancements in the food processing sector. Various types of sauces and snacks can be manufactured with the help of specialty yeast, and this is a major factor influencing the market growth. Additionally, a prominent part of the product percentage portfolio of the retail sector is covered by food products. This factor is a major driver of growth in the global specialty yeast market.



Regional Outlook



Europe emerged as the leader in global specialty yeast, accounting for the highest market value share owing to high consumption of savory and alcohol products. North America is also exhibiting a significant share in the global specialty yeast market owing to the rising demand for natural ingredients in food products. Moreover, emerging economic regions like South and East Asia is further displaying high growth in the global specialty yeast market owing to changes in lifestyles, rise in demand for convenience products, rising per capita income, and consumer preference toward natural food ingredient is further fuelling the Asia Pacific market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Specialty Yeast market on the basis of type, species, application and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Yeast autolysates

Yeast Extract

Yeast Beta glucan

Others



Species (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Pichia Pastoris

Kluyveromyces



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food

Beverage

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global 777 market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the 777 industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the 777 industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



