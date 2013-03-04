Spectacles in China - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Spectacles is known as a highly profitable industry with high mark ups, where the retail price is on average 200% higher than the manufacturing cost, and sometimes even higher. This means there is huge variation in retail prices. Prices are currently showing polarisation between low-end spectacles targeted at low income consumers, and high-end spectacles. Recent years witnessed the opening of a number of low cost spectacle stores that performed extremely well, such as Sanye Spectacles Town in...
Euromonitor International's Spectacles in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Readymade Reading Glasses, Spectacle Frames, Spectacle Lenses, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spectacles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Spectacles in the United Kingdom
- Spectacles in Turkey
- Spectacles in Malaysia
- Spectacles in Germany
- Spectacles in Taiwan
- Spectacles in the US
- Spectacles in Mexico
- Spectacles in Ukraine
- Spectacles in the Philippines
- Eyewear in Turkey