Spirits in Dominican Republic: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Spirits in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Rum performed very well in 2012; white rum in the lower income segments of the population and dark rum in the upper income segments. Because of this, two brands posted solid growth: the white rum Brugal and the dark rum Barcelo Dorado. This in turn caused the decline of premium-imported beverages such as vodka and blended Scotch whisky. The increase in rum consumption was the result of very successful advertising campaigns.
Euromonitor International's Spirits in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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