Spirits in Guatemala - New Market Report

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Total volume and current value growth rates for spirits in 2012 were both down on 2011. This was mainly due to increasing maturity, though demand for spirits was also hampered by increasing competition from beer, where there was a price war, and wine, which continued to gain popularity among middle income consumers in particular. Nonetheless, growth in total spirits volume sales remained healthy overall, slightly surpassing the CAGR for the entire review period. Economic improvements in...
Euromonitor International's Spirits in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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