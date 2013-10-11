"Spirits in Hong Kong, China" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Spirits in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The increased sophistication of consumers, alongside improved disposable incomes, saw them search for product to improve their lifestyle quality or image. In particular, increasingly hectic lifestyles saw consumers reward themselves for their hard work during the day or week. Thus, they were willing to trade-up to premium spirits which are perceived to offer higher product quality and taste, and accentuate the user's social status.
Euromonitor International's Spirits in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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