Spirits in Lithuania - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Spirits in Lithuania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The spirits category suffered most during the recession. The collapse of the category was attributed to the sudden rise of black sales, with both illicit imports and illegal production of spirits gaining in popularity among less choosy customers. Industry representatives continued to portray the state of the category as gloomy. However, the numbers suggest otherwise: sales improved for the second consecutive year in 2012, albeit by a slow pace. This discrepancy between producers' claims and...
Euromonitor International's Spirits in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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