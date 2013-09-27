Spirits in South Africa - New Market Report

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Spirits in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- The economic climate continued to be tough over the review period and consumers remained cautious in their spending. Rising inflation eroded the impact of wage hikes, and the growth in government social grants. Annual excise duty increases once again exceeded inflation and contributed to higher sales price increases within alcoholic drinks. On the other hand, the trend towards premiumisation amongst the upper-LSM group remained, hence the growth of premium other blended Scotch whisky brand,...
Euromonitor International's Spirits in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Brandy and Cognac, Liqueurs, Other Spirits, Rum, Tequila (and Mezcal), Whiskies, White Spirits.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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