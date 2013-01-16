"Sports and Energy Drinks in Bulgaria" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in Bulgaria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Volume growth of sports and energy drinks remains weak and in 2011 it was much slower than the review period's average. Sales remain low because of the high average unit price of such drinks, although these products are penetrating the market because they are fashionable and suit the lifestyle of 18-30-year-olds. Combining a can of energy drink with spirits is already very common in Bulgaria, and many consumers opt for doing that instead of combining RTDs and spirits or carbonates or juice mix.
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
