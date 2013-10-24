"Sports and Energy Drinks in Russia" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Sports and energy drinks continued to record the best performance among soft drinks in 2012. The category performed extremely well in 2011, when total volume sales increased by 24%, and continued to do so in 2012, when total volume sales rose by 17%. One of the reasons for such a strong performance was the category's initial low base. Sports and energy drinks account for only 1% of the total soft drinks market in volume terms. Another reason for the category's strong double-digit performance...
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Japan
- Sports and Energy Drinks in South Korea
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Italy
- Sports and Energy Drinks in India
- Sports and Energy Drinks in the US
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Germany
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Malaysia
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Norway
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Taiwan
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Denmark