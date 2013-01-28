Sports and Energy Drinks in Saudi Arabia - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports and Energy Drinks in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- With total volume growth of 8% and total current value growth of 9% in 2011, compared to similar CAGRs over the review period, the growth of sports and energy drinks has remained fairly consistent. This illustrates the fact that although demand remains strong, consumers are still in the process of overcoming the negative sentiment attached to these products, particularly as there is a wealth of information available on the internet. However, investment in marketing activities, for example from...
Euromonitor International's Sports and Energy Drinks in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports and Energy Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
