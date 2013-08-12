Sports Nutrition in Colombia - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports Nutrition in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Sports nutrition products became legal for distribution and sale in Colombia in 2009. Since then, the category has grown rapidly, as consumers became better informed of the benefits of such products through formal advertising and education from sales representatives in retail channels. Sports nutrition is mainly focused on young males in the high-income segment, attracting consumers through large portfolios of innovative products which cater to each stage of the process, in search of a better...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Health in Colombia
- Sports Nutrition in Germany
- Sports Nutrition in Russia
- Sports Nutrition in Indonesia
- Sports Nutrition in Georgia
- Sports Nutrition in Japan
- Sports Nutrition in Finland
- Sports Nutrition in Australia
- Sports Nutrition in Italy
- Sports Nutrition in Estonia