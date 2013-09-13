Sports Nutrition in India: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Nutrition in India" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Protein powder was the only category present in sports nutrition in India in 2012. The total size of the category in value terms continued to be very small, at RS4.7 billion. A lack of awareness of these products was the reason why sales continued to be low. The majority of the Indian population is not very health-conscious. The demand for sports nutrition products continued to be low, and limited to a very niche consumer base. Furthermore, the main source of information regarding all sports...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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