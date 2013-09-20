Sportswear in the United Kingdom - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The London 2012 Olympics represented an unparalleled marketing opportunity for not only sportswear companies in the UK but also before a global television audience of four billion spectators around the globe. The larger impact was evident in the UK as it hosted the games. UK sportswear witnessed saw large amounts of merchandising and marketing of Olympic-based sportswear clothing and footwear. This provided consumers with inspiration and enthusiasm to take part in the spirit of the Olympics and...
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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