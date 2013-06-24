"Spreads in Australia" Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Deep discounting measures and everyday low pricing strategies from the two major supermarket retailers have successfully brought consumers back to the spreads category, and somewhat curbed the significant incursions made by private label into the category over the review period. Indeed, total private label share peaked in 2010 at 16%, having risen from 12% in 2007, and is expected to remain at just under 16% during 2012.
Euromonitor International's Spreads in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spreads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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