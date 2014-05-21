Star Movers Offers the Most Innovative and Affordable Moving Solutions

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Established in 2003, Star Movers has emerged as a force to reckon with in the moving business. The Singapore based moving company offers most viable and feasible solutions to its clients scattered all across the globe. With a healthy network of business associates all over the world, the moving major comprehensively cater to the holistic moving needs of people on both local and international level. The moving company of great repute is high on offering perfect solutions that makes the moving process a lot simpler, convenient and devoid of all hassles involved in moving.



A senior official at the Star Movers in a recent interview had this to say, “Our vast experience in the field has enabled us to establish our self as the most sought after moving service provider. Quality is our hallmark and we wish to offer high quality services to our distinguished clients on consistent basis. Our uncompromising resolve to achieve perfection has garnered great reverence among our humongous clientele base. To help the cause of the client, we offer valuable assistance at every step of the moving process. Moreover, we understand the myriad moving needs of our clients, thus offer customized moving solutions at the most reasonable rates”.



For the convenience of the clients, the moving company of great eminence provides all types of moving services that include residential moving, office moving, international moving and storage moving. Apart from moving services, it also offers disposal and logistics services at the most affordable rates. Moreover, the highly reputed moving company provides shipping services through air and sea. The best part of the deal is that all the services on offer are high on flexibility, innovation and affordability.



“We treat our employees as tangible assets. The highly endowed moving professionals are well versed with the art of moving and understands the nuances of the moving business better than the most. They are trained to cater to the convenience of the client and assist him to the best of their abilities. The professionals at our disposal are more than willing to provide free site surveys that help us assess the feasibility of the move and the cost incurred. This reflects our policy of maintaining complete transparency with our clients,” the official further added.



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About Star Movers

With a great network of business partners, Star Movers is one stop destination for people that are in dire need of moving services at affordable rates. Since its inception in the year 2003, the company is making great forays into the market and expanding its service base constantly. Currently, regarded as one of the most reliable and credible moving company, Star Movers offers a wide assortment of services that aims at facilitating the move big time. Owing to the commendable services on offer, it is quiet easy to choose the right moving company in Malaysia. To know more about the comprehensive services offered by the moving major, one could just follow the link provided here.



Contact details



31 Admiralty Road,

Marsiling Lane #07-03, Singapore 739984

PHONES: +(65) 6791 2488

sales@astromovers.net

Website: http://www.starmovers.com.my/