Star Moving & Storage Makes International Storage and Moving More Convenient

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Star Moving & Storage is a Singapore based moving and storage provider of highest order that offers expert national as well as international moving services at highly affordable prices. The moving services provider has great experience and expertise to plan every move meticulously and ensure all the valuable goods of customers reach their destination safe and on time.



One of the executives at Star Moving & Storage told us during an interview, “We are one of the oldest players in moving and storage industry in Singapore and as a leading professional moving service provider, we have successfully catered to the varying needs of customers that include government agencies, locals, offices, businesses, corporate, multinationals, individuals and many more.”



Star Moving & Storage partners with more than 1300 moving service centers in 146 countries of the world and does every little bit possible at its end to ensure not only the professional but also smooth and on time moving of customer’s possessions. The moving services provider also offers storage, logistics, airfreight and sea freight services to its customers at highly affordable prices.



The executive further told us during the interview, “We respect and care for customer’s belongings in the same way as they do and charge minimal prices for the same. On the other hand, we try our level best to ensure that customers have hassle free, convenient and pleasant relocation experience. Our international and national agents tackle any and every consignment – be it from individual or corporate world – not matter how big or small with professionalism, care and deliver them without any damage whatsoever.”



Apart from offering the moving and storage solutions as per client’s needs and requirements, the moving services provider also supplies high quality material for packaging to protect customer’s valuable goods and other things during the move. It is due to company’s extensive experience, knowledge, expertise and efficiencies to offer customers great moving and storage solutions that it is the most reliable, preferred and economic moving service provider relocating thousands of families and offices every year. If you are looking for the leading professional moving companies in Singapore, you can reach out to Star Moving & Storage.



About Star Moving & Storage

Based in Singapore, Star Moving & Storage is offering the most experienced, reliable, efficient and expert moving services to its customers ever since its inception in 2003. The moving services provider offers the best in class moving services and understands the customer’s needs, requirements and budgetary concerns to customize the travel packages accordingly. One of the most reliable and sought after international moving service provider aims to better customer’s relocation experience and make it more convenient and less stressful. With a team of experienced and knowledgeable professions, the company plans each move meticulously to ensure all the valuable goods reach their destination safe and on time. The moving services provider offers the national as well as international moving services to homeowners, businesses as well as storage services logistics, airfreight and se freight services at highly affordable prices. If you are looking for the affordable moving services for your home and offices, you can reach out to Star Moving & Storage by following this link.



Contact details



31 Admiralty Road,

Marsiling Lane #07-03

Singapore 739984

Ph: +(65) 6791 2488

Email: sales@astromovers.net

Website: http://starmovers.com.sg/