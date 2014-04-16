Star Moving & Storage Offering World Class International Moving Services

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Based in Singapore, Star Moving & Storage is one of the leading moving companies that offer top-notch international moving services to its clients at highly affordable prices. Other than offering high quality moving services, the company also offers storage, disposal, logistics, packing, airfreight, and sea freight services in more than 140 countries worldwide. Since its establishment, Star Moving & Storage has gained a great reputation in the international market for providing prompt and safe cargo transporting solutions to business professionals as well as individuals. The highly experienced team of individuals working with the company has thorough knowledge about moving products by land, sea or air.



Speaking about international moving services, one of the senior executives working with the company commented, “Moving cargo from one country to another is never an easy task for business professionals or individuals. It involves a lot of paperwork, documentation and other legal processes. The knowledgeable and highly experienced team of movers working with our company strives to make the process of international moving easier for our clients. Anyone who is looking forward to ship fragile products, hazardous or bulky products, he can rely on our high quality international moving solutions. To ship big and valuable items like furniture, we use highly discreet packaging materials like wooden crates and polystyrenes.”



With 10,000 square feet of warehouse space in Singapore, Star Moving & Storage can accommodate any kind of personal and industrial equipment for long or short duration. The warehouse consists of technologically advanced security systems with both fire and water-alarming devices that help keep customer’s inventory safe and secure. In addition, the company utilizes proper sanitary system and disinfectant sprays in its warehouse to prevent customer’s precious products from mildew, pests, decomposition and moisture.



Speaking further, the senior manager added, “We have collaborations in over 1300 international moving service centers that enable us to move consignments internationally and deliver them on time and safely. We aim to make our customer’s moving experience delightful by offering them efficient, expert, secure and inexpensive moving services. In order to get an estimate of moving, customers can ask for an online quotation by filling up an application form that is available on our website. The form requires filling up of personal information like name, email, phone number, moving place, destination, and date of move.”



If you are looking forward to move your cargo internationally, you can take help of Star Moving & Storage, the professional moving company in Singapore that caters to customers around the globe.



About Star Moving & Storage

Star Moving & Storage is a prominent name in moving and relocating industry, which offers excellent moving solutions to its customers at highly affordable prices. Since its humble beginning in 2003, the company is providing high quality storage, logistics, disposal, packaging, sea freight and airfreight services to customers in over 140 international destinations. Through a network of efficient and knowledgeable individuals, Star Moving & Storage is providing excellent storage and relocating services to corporate clients and various government agencies. If you are looking for international logistics company in Singapore, you can rely on Star Moving & Storage.



Contact Details

31 Admiralty Road,

Marsiling Lane #07-03

Singapore 739984

Ph: +(65) 6791 2488

Email: sales@astromovers.net

Web: http://starmovers.com.sg/