Statistics of Teenage Drunk Driving: Facts All Parents Must Know

The statistics on teenage drunk driving are shocking and frightening. In one year, 522 kids under age 14 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 110 of them were 10 years old or younger. Almost 61% of all teen traffic accident deaths result from alcohol-related issues. One out of every 10 kids ages 12 and 13 uses alcohol once a month, sometimes more than that. Why do these kids drink, and how do they get the alcohol? Read on for information that can provide answers to these questions.



There are many answers to why teens drink alcohol. Some are as simple as the increase in personal freedoms that accompany getting one’s driver’s license giving teens an idea of invincibility and as complex as them giving in to peer pressure. Kids want to fit in. That’s a fact. No one wants to be the “weird one,” the “odd man out.” When teens hang out with others who enjoy drinking, they are more likely to learn to like it, also. From there it’s a small jump to driving after drinking.



These are some suggestions that may help to change the statistics of teenage drunk driving and make them less scary. Start talking to children about the effects alcohol can have on their lives at age 6, not age 12. Explain to them that drinking even one alcoholic beverage can impair a person’s ability to drive safely. Tell them that driving after drinking can result in them killing someone else or themselves, and that would be a terrible waste. Take older teenagers to talks given by surviving members of the family of a person whose life was forfeited to a drunken driver. Show these teens what the scene of an alcohol-related accident looks like. In short, do whatever it takes to get teens to realize that they are not invincible; they cannot “hold” their liquor; they do not have to give in to peer pressure, and that their lives are important to those that love them. Only when teens get these messages can the startling statistics on teenage drunk driving change for the better.



