Stonesuperstore Announces Availability of Black Star Galaxy Granite Tiles

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Stonesuperstore, the world class providers of best natural stone marble tiles, announces the availability of Black Star Galaxy Granite Ties. These premium quality granite tiles have a beautiful black background with small gold fleck and are consistent in colour throughout each tile. The polished finish of these granite tiles gives a truly luxurious feel and the natural stone adds real luxury and sophistication to any design. The Black Star Galaxy Granite Tiles are available in all sizes at the Stone Superstore.



Some of the latest varieties of natural stone tiles which are in huge demand are slate, limestone and travertine. These natural stone tiles are different in feature, looks and style. But, they are natural and perfect to be used in bathrooms. The marble bathroom travertine tiles can transform one's home into a royal place. They are bright and elegant and are incomparable. Many modern tile options lose their trendiness or fashion in some time. Natural stones on the floors are everlasting in fashion and exude beauty that is not governed by any fashion rules. They can withstand many fashion slides and still maintain their beauty on the floors.



Among the large varieties of tiles available in the market, black quartz tiles stand out and create beautiful interiors. Stonesuperstore offers a wide range of black granite quartz floor tiles. Tiles are available in varying patterns, designs and utility options. Black Star Galaxy Granite Tiles, Absolute Black Granite Floor Tiles and Black Starlite Quartz tiles are some the samples that they have added into their wide collection of Granite and Quartz Tiles. Granite and quartz tiles are the perfect option for giving a home an elegant and sophisticated look and are widely used for decorating the interiors. They are uniquely beautiful and resist scratching and staining.



About Stone Superstore

Stone Superstore was founded by two like minded business people from different, but complementary backgrounds. One is a property developer and building contractor with a wealth of experience in sourcing and installing natural stone tiles. The other is a highly successful manufacturer whose company used to fill the shelves of many high street stores. 20 years of manufacturing and business relationships in Turkey have enabled them to provide retail customers with the same products that they have sourced for their own projects. To learn more visit: http://www.stonesuperstore.co.uk