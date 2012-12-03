Stonesuperstore Offers Attractive Natural Stone Tiles for Perfect Finishing

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- The company has contributed to thousands of construction projects and has helped to prettify many homes and apartment with fine tiles. For almost two decades now since its inception, Stone Super Store has been setting quality benchmarks in this industry, they sell first quality Natural Stone Tiles like granite tiles and marble tiles in the UK.



In case they sell standard quality stone, they mention it clearly and explicitly. Unlike other retailers who sell standard grade stone as first quality stone, Stonesuperstore has a very lucid and uncomplicated business model. Instead of storing several qualities of stones, they store stones which are high in demand. Thus, saving on overhead costs, the company sells affordable tiles to customers.



Some types of tiles sold by Stonesuperstore are granite floor tiles, limestone floor tiles, Marble wall tiles, polished marble tiles, galaxy granite floor tiles, etc. amongst others. Travertine is generally used in paving kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms it is known for tolerating extreme weather conditions and do not develop cracks like other tiles when exposed to extreme temperatures.



Marble wall tiles on the one hand are one of the most common form of tiles used in paving bathrooms, kitchens, etc. and on the other, the most preferred for these are made from porcelain, fired clay or ceramic to provide perfect finished. Their designs can range from a simple stone tile to complex mosaics depending on the needs and preferences of the customer.



Natural stone tiles are the most common and frequently used tiles. Buyers can figure out what kind of natural stone tiles they want as there are various types like granite, sandstone, limestone to name a few that are preferred by architects and builders.



It is formed by two experts in their field professionals. One is a property developer and building contractor with a wealth of experience in sourcing and installing natural stone tiles. The other is a highly successful manufacturer whose company used to fill the shelves of many high street stores.



The company imports stones directly from the quarries in Turkey and saves costs that is then passed to customers in the form of low-cost tiles or stones for construction.



Stonesuperstore, a brand of Stone Store Ltd. was founded in early 1990's. The showroom, located in Manchester, UK came into existence once two like minded business persons from different, but complementary backgrounds came in and stood for the best tiles and stones. This Company has come of ages since it's inception 20 years ago. It sources stones from retailers in Turkey and sells to customers in Manchester and other areas.



To know more about the company log on to http://www.stonesuperstore.co.uk/