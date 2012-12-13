StoneSuperstore Offers Free Samples for Buyers

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- To order for a free sample, users can click free sample button or link on product pages. These free samples will give users an idea of what their space would appear after the tile has been installed.



Receiving free samples from StoneSuperstore is very easy, and the samples can be ordered at their website product page. There is a huge demand for natural stone tiles these days because of their popularity. Some popular variety of natural stone tiles offered by StoneSuperstore includes Limestone Tiles, Travertine Tiles, Granite Tiles, Black Quartz Tiles, Marble Tiles and many more.



StoneSuperstore is one of the leading exporters and suppliers of granite stone in the market. The company offers a wide assortment of granite stone that provides high lustre and adds an elegant look to the floor. They are also instrumental in offering to customers, a superior range of marble wall tiles which is a sedimentary rock.



The organization sells the finest limestone tiles which are available in various colours and shades. Limestone tiles are made of 1st quality natural stone and sold at competitive prices. Among the large varieties of tiles available in the market, galaxy granite floor tiles stand out and create beautiful interiors.



The premium quality granite tiles from the company have a beautiful black background with small gold fleck and are consistent in colour throughout each tile. The premium quality galaxy granite tiles comes with a high gloss polished finish. Focused on customer satisfaction, the company imports best quality stones that are then sold to buyers.



About StoneSuperstore

StoneSuperstore was founded by two like-minded businessmen from different, but complementary backgrounds. One is a property developer and building contractor with a wealth of experience in sourcing and installing natural stone tiles and the other is a highly successful manufacturer whose company used to fill the shelves of many high street stores. 20 years of manufacturing and business relationships in Turkey have enabled them to provide retail customers with the same products that they have sourced for their own projects. In turn, this has allowed them to pass on the cost benefits they receive to customers without compromising on quality.