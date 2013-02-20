Store Cards in Canada - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Store Cards in Canada", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- In 2012, the number of store cards in circulation dropped by 10% from the previous year. The drop represents a continuing decline in traditional (closed loop) store cards, which are being increasingly converted to co-branded (open-loop) store credit cards. The general trend away from traditional store cards towards co-branded credit cards is largely due to the fact that traditional store cards, with related rewards programmes, are limited to just the card-issuing merchant - a business model...
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Canada report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Store Cards in Thailand
- Store Cards in Germany
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Czech Republic
- Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Philippines
- Financial Cards and Payments in Argentina
- Store Cards in Russia
- Financial Cards and Payments in Mexico
- Financial Cards and Payments in the United Kingdom
- Financial Cards and Payments in Canada