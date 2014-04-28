New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In 2012, the second edition of Buen Fin (a Mexican version of the Black Friday sales event in the US) took place in late November, with a fair degree of success. After the first edition was launched in 2011, and not many retailers had enough time to coordinate joint financing promotions with banks, all players seemed to significantly improve their efforts during 2013. ANTAD (national association of supermarkets and department stores) stated that member companies increased their sales by 30%...
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Mexico report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Financial Cards and Payments in Canada
- Financial Cards and Payments in the US
- Store Cards in Germany
- Store Cards in Norway
- Financial Cards and Payments in Thailand
- Financial Cards and Payments in Italy
- Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China
- Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden
- Financial Cards and Payments in the United Kingdom
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Netherlands