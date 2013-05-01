Success Coach Millionaire & Best Selling Author Answers Questions from Radio Audiences - Live

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- While many can’t actually imagine becoming a millionaire, Brian Koslow’s latest book proves that anything is possible. With his new book ‘Self-Made: Generate Your Wealth Like a Millionaire!’ resonating with readers from coast to coast, Koslow is now inviting all radio stations to host a live Q&A session for their audience.



Koslow’s book reveals the three principles of success that can make you rich – having a wealth mindset, developing mutually-advantageous relationships and developing vital millionaire skills. The book contains nine chapters that demystify the wealth mindset and train readers in specific actions so wealth is more easily attained.



As one of the few accessible and realistic wealth books on the market, Koslow knows that many people are challenged in their careers, finding work or increasing their income. Therefore, his open invite will allow audiences to quiz the self-made millionaire and gain further insight in boosting their own wealth.



“This will create a high value broadcast for both outlets and their audiences. Rarely do millionaires openly expose their skills; fewer still agree to take questions directly from the general public. Bring it on!” says Koslow.



To schedule an interview, email: admin@mystrategiccoach.com or call: (866) 864-9990.



About Brian

Brian is an international entrepreneur who has launched and developed five multimillion-dollar companies. He is a bestselling author, speaker and master coach. For more than twenty-five years, Brian has provided his clients with groundbreaking strategies to increase their profits and create extraordinary wealth. He is the founder and president of Strategic Coaching Inc., a company that provides professional coaching to entrepreneurs, small businesses, and executives.