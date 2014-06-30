New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The average unit price of sun care declined by 2% in current terms during 2013 due to the high levels of price competition which exist between the leading brands in the category. The steady rise of private label in the category continues to have a profound effect on sun care in Israel. Shufersal, for instance, recently launched a new range of sun care products under the Sun private label. This new product range includes nine different products which are positioned as 20% cheaper than branded equivalents. These private label products continue to place considerable pressure on the leading premium brands in sun care in Israel.
Competitive Landscape
Dr Fischer Pharm Labs Ltd maintained its dominant position in sun care in Israel in the 2013 with a value share of 59%. With its Ultra Sol and Dr Fischer self-tanning and sun protection products dominant among mid-priced brands, Dr Fischer maintained its lead in 2013 as it continued to gain value share.
Industry Prospects
Sun care is expected to increase in value by 1% in constant 2013 terms over the entire forecast period, rising to ILS117 million by 2018.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
